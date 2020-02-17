Supergroup Black Swan Release 'Make It There' Video

Supergroup Black Swan have released a music video for their song "Make It There". The track is the third single from the band's just released debut album "Shake The World".

The band features Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, Ex-Dokken), and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) and released their first album last Friday (Feb. 14).

McAuley had this to say about the group, "I've known Jeff for some thirty years and we have a history of performing together on MSG 'Unplugged', in addition to being great friends, musically and socially. When he asked me to do this and collaborate with Reb, I didn't have to think too long with my response. Initially he wasn't going to play bass on this, but Reb and myself soon changed his mind, lol!!!

"Bringing Matt into the mix was a great decision. His powerful energy and style is unmistakable on this album. Overall, it is a very powerful blend of styles and writing.

"Reb is truly an amazing guitarist and songwriter. Jeff captured my vocals the way I like to sound. Probably the best vocal sound I've had... ever!!!! Such a great and creative studio experience for me

"This is kick-ass, powerful music on an album full of great songs. If you love strong melodies and BIG choruses, Black Swan won't disappoint!! It's time... 'SHAKE THE WORLD'!!!" Watch the video below:





