Great White Revisiting Double Stage Album

Michael Angulia | 02-19-2020

Great WhiteCover art courtesy Glass Onyon

Great White have announced a reissue of their out-of-print 1995 double live album "Stage". It will be released on CD and vinyl this Friday, February 21st.

The album features recordings of two southern California shows from the early 1990s, the House of Blues in Los Angeles and the Celebrity Theatre in Anaheim.

It will be available as a double CD, housed in a special mini-LP sleeve. It will also be released as a special limited edition double white vinyl version featuring a gatefold jacket.

Frontman Jack Russell had this to say, "These were two of the best live shows the band ever recorded. They definitely captured us firing on all 8! The band has always been an exceptional band live and this album really captured the heart of what Great White was all about.

"It's rare when a you have a show where you're proud of every single moment - these were two gigs that I can honestly say that about!" See the tracklisting below:


DISC 1: House Of Blues - Los Angeles, CA, 1994
1. Train To Nowhere
2. Sail Away
3. House Of Broken Love
4. Maybe Someday
5. Congo Square
6. Gone With The Wind
7. Afterglow

DISC 2: The Celebrity Theatre - Anaheim, CA, 1993
1. Face The Day
2. Old Rose Motel
3. Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You
4. Rock Me
5. Can't Shake It
6. Once Bitten Twice Shy
7. Love Is A Lie


