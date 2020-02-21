.

Damn Yankees In The Studio For 30th Anniversary

William Lee | 02-21-2020

Damn YankeesAlbum cover art

The 30th anniversary of the Damn Yankees double platinum self-titled debut album is celebrated in a special episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The supergroup released the album on February 22nd, 1990. In The Studio host had this to say about the episode, "The Nineties' first supergroup actually lived up to the hype: containing Styx singer/songwriter/guitarist Tommy Shaw, Night Ranger's singer/songwriter Jack Blades, drummer Michael Cartellone, and whackmaster Ted Nugent, the Damn Yankees debut sold a whopping two million copies of melodic rockers Coming Of Age, Runaway, Come Again, and the soaring #3 hit single "High Enough".

"But as you'll hear in my lively interview, these guys had way too much fun that is legally allowed making those, and the 1992 Damn Yankees follow up Don't Tread." Listen to the episode here


