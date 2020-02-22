FM Release 'Synchronized' Video

FM have released a music video for their new single "Synchronized." The song is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on April 10th.

Frontman Steve Oveland had this to say about the band's 12th studio album, "I'm really proud of this album. It really shows the bands strengths as writers and players and has hints of vintage FM as well as what we are all about in 2020."

Guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick said, "It's my favorite album to date. The band excelled on this album." Keyboardist Jem Davis added, "It's a rollercoaster of an album for 2020, so sit back and enjoy the ride!" Watch the video below:





