.

FM Release 'Synchronized' Video

Michael Angulia | 02-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

FMCover art / Frontiers

FM have released a music video for their new single "Synchronized." The song is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on April 10th.

Frontman Steve Oveland had this to say about the band's 12th studio album, "I'm really proud of this album. It really shows the bands strengths as writers and players and has hints of vintage FM as well as what we are all about in 2020."

Guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick said, "It's my favorite album to date. The band excelled on this album." Keyboardist Jem Davis added, "It's a rollercoaster of an album for 2020, so sit back and enjoy the ride!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


FM Release 'Synchronized' Video

The Last Dinosaurs Release 'FMU' Video Ahead Of Tour

More FM News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery- Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute- Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease- Stone Sour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

advertisement


Latest News
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'

The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Biff Byford Releases Video For Simon & Garfunkel Classic

The String Cheese Incident Expand Summer Tour

Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.