.

Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'

K. Wiggins | 02-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Framing HanleyCover art courtesy thermal ent press

After a long six year wait, Framing Hanley released their 4th studio album "Envy" this past week. It is the follow-up to the band's 2014 effort "The Sum Of Who We Are".

Frontman Kenneth Nixon had this to say about the new record, "If you would have asked me when we started back in 2007 'what do you envision as your sound 12 years from now'.

"I certainly wouldn't have predicted this -- but holy hell am I excited about the evolution in this band's music. We spent 3 years working on this album and it is undoubtedly the very best of Framing Hanley from start to finish.

"We needed a break in 2015 -- but we're back now, and we're firing on all cylinders." Stream the album here.


Related Stories


Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'

Framing Hanley Announce First Album In Five Years

Framing Hanley Streaming New Song 'Baggage Claim'

Singled Out: Framing Hanley's Puzzle Pieces

More Framing Hanley News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery- Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute- Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease- Stone Sour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

advertisement


Latest News
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'

The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Biff Byford Releases Video For Simon & Garfunkel Classic

The String Cheese Incident Expand Summer Tour

Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.