Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'

After a long six year wait, Framing Hanley released their 4th studio album "Envy" this past week. It is the follow-up to the band's 2014 effort "The Sum Of Who We Are".

Frontman Kenneth Nixon had this to say about the new record, "If you would have asked me when we started back in 2007 'what do you envision as your sound 12 years from now'.

"I certainly wouldn't have predicted this -- but holy hell am I excited about the evolution in this band's music. We spent 3 years working on this album and it is undoubtedly the very best of Framing Hanley from start to finish.

"We needed a break in 2015 -- but we're back now, and we're firing on all cylinders." Stream the album here.





