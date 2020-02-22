Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine is recovering from surgery to remove kidney stones, which forced the band to postpone tonight's (Feb 22) concert in Sydney, Australia.

Meine shared an update with fans via Facebook, "Dear Fans , the good news first .... we had a fantastic show in Melbourne Wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena .... loved every minute of it .... it just feels soooo good to be back in Australia !!!! The bad news is... I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital ... it was a very painful attack ,....

"In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent .... can you imagine how i feel right now ??? So sorry Sydney .... Do we have to cancel again ??? It looks like it.... but we are hoping to re-schedule for next week,day to be announced.

"Dr Katz and his team are taking very good care of me ... i'm in the best hands, but i doubt i'll be back on my feet until early next week..... with lots of Love with a Heavy Heart from Melbourne .... Klaus".





