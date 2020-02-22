.

Singled Out: Stealing Eden's Edge Of The World'

K. Wiggins | 02-22-2020

Stealing EdenCover art courtesy Carry The 4

Vancouver hard rockers Stealing Eden have returned after a 9 year hiatus and have released a new single "Edge Of The World" and we asked David Ottoson to tell us about it. Here is the story:

The opening riff of the song was written in the back of our tour bus (actually it was a 25ft motor home) driving though the plains of the great Canadian prairies. We knew after hearing the first riff that this would be the first new song we released.

This was one of those songs that actually did not want to be written. Unlike most of our tunes, "Too Late" or "Where We Belong" that literally wrote themselves, EOTW had many iterations. We want to say that this song had about 40 different iterations of verses and choruses. This song has actually been a great source for inspiration, we kept writing these great parts! The problem however was usually the vibe of the verse wouldn't match the vibe of the chorus. It's not unusual for us to write many different versions of a part until we are finally happy with it, but not to that extent.

We finally scrapped the song entirely for a while and worked on finishing other songs, but there was something about the opening riff that kept us coming back. The meaning "Edge of The World" is about standing at the edge of your life, looking in trying to find the meaning. The songs previous (working title) "Where is the Love" tells you where my head was at when I started, it is about feeling hopeless with no end in sight, having to reach deep down inside yourself to find the strength and the resilience to change and keep fighting.

"Stand at the edge of the world and let it go
Armor plated I ain't waiting for a miracle
Sometimes it's almost too much
Sifting through ashes and dust
Stand at the edge of the world and let it go
Rise up its time to be invincible
Sometimes it's almost too much
Sifting through what's left of us"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


