.

The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Michael Angulia | 02-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Robbie KriegerCover art courtesy SKH

Legendary guitarist for The Doors, Robbie Krieger has released a stream of his new song "The Drift". The track comes from his forthcoming solo album.

The new album will be Krieger's first new solo album in a decade and will be entitled "The Ritual Begins At Sundown." The record is scheduled to hit stores on April 24th.

For the new album, Krieger once again teamed up with his writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow (Frank Zappa, Joe Cocker). He had this to say about the musical direction, "When I wrote songs for The Doors, it was always the music first. I think you have to have some musical ability to really understand Jazz.

When I was young, I didn't really understand it. It took me a while. I was going to the clubs with John Densmore - before The Doors - to really get an appreciation of Jazz. We used to go see Wes Montgomery, Roland Kirk, Miles Davis, stuff like that.

"At first, I didn't really get it, but after a while it sank in and I always loved it after that." Listen to "The Drift" below:


Related Stories


The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

More Robbie Krieger News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery- Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute- Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease- Stone Sour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

advertisement


Latest News
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'

The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Biff Byford Releases Video For Simon & Garfunkel Classic

The String Cheese Incident Expand Summer Tour

Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.