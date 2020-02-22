The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Legendary guitarist for The Doors, Robbie Krieger has released a stream of his new song "The Drift". The track comes from his forthcoming solo album.

The new album will be Krieger's first new solo album in a decade and will be entitled "The Ritual Begins At Sundown." The record is scheduled to hit stores on April 24th.

For the new album, Krieger once again teamed up with his writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow (Frank Zappa, Joe Cocker). He had this to say about the musical direction, "When I wrote songs for The Doors, it was always the music first. I think you have to have some musical ability to really understand Jazz.

When I was young, I didn't really understand it. It took me a while. I was going to the clubs with John Densmore - before The Doors - to really get an appreciation of Jazz. We used to go see Wes Montgomery, Roland Kirk, Miles Davis, stuff like that.

"At first, I didn't really get it, but after a while it sank in and I always loved it after that." Listen to "The Drift" below:





