Before Sunday Release 'Devil' Video

Alt-rockers Before Sunday have released a music video for their new song "Devil". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Anticipation," whish is set to be released on April 24th.

The band had the following to say about the theme of the new song, "'Devil' explores the idea of 'good' and 'bad'. We people are always proving that 'in every seed of good there is always a piece of bad'.

"Both of them really co-exist from the rules of morality point of view. 'There is nothing either good or bad but thinking makes it so'. We're all 'angels' and 'devils' inside..." Watch the video below:





