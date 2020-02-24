.

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release

William Lee | 02-24-2020

MetallicaPromo image Metallica.com

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has explained why he resisted the release of an expanded edition of Metallica's "No Life 'Til Leather" 1982 demo tape.

The original Metallica guitarist revealed his reasons in an interview with Kerrang! which was recently shared online. Mustaine told the magazine that James Hetfield called him and "was trying to get me to give publishing over to Lars, despite James and I being the sole songwriters. Lars wanted a percentage and I just said no.

"I love James, he's a terrific guitar player, but yeah, I can't do that. The songs are already out there. I'm not going to release something just to have a product to sell - especially if they are perpetuating false information. Lars did not write the songs. It was just me and James. Period."


