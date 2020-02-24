.

Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-24-2020

Judas PriestTour poster courtesy Chipster

Judas Priest have announced the details for their North American 50th anniversary tour, which will be taking place next fall and will feature support from Sabaton.

The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour is set to kick off on September 9th in Oxon Hill, MD at the MGM National Harbor and will wrap up on October 17th in Las Vegas, NV at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood.

The band had this to say, "Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular!

"Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal - we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!" See the dates below:

9/9 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
9/11 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
9/12 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Casino Arena
9/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
9/15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
9/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
9/18 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest
9/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
9/23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
9/24 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
9/26 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre
9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
9/29 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
9/30 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
10/2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
10/3 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion - Toyota Music Factory
10/5 - Austin, TX - HEB Center
10/6 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
10/8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort and Casino
10/9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
10/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theatre - Planet Hollywood


