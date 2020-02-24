Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Tour poster courtesy Chipster Tour poster courtesy Chipster

Judas Priest have announced the details for their North American 50th anniversary tour, which will be taking place next fall and will feature support from Sabaton.

The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour is set to kick off on September 9th in Oxon Hill, MD at the MGM National Harbor and will wrap up on October 17th in Las Vegas, NV at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood.

The band had this to say, "Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular!

"Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal - we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!" See the dates below:



9/9 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

9/11 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

9/12 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Casino Arena

9/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

9/15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest

9/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

9/23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

9/24 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

9/26 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

9/29 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

9/30 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

10/2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/3 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion - Toyota Music Factory

10/5 - Austin, TX - HEB Center

10/6 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

10/8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort and Casino

10/9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

10/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theatre - Planet Hollywood





