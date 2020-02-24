.

King King Returning With New Music This Week

William Lee | 02-24-2020

King KingSingle art courtesy Noble PR

King King have announced that they will be releasing their new single "I Will Not Fail" this Friday, February 28th on all detail retailer and streaming services.

The track will be the first new material from the band in three years and was produced by Liam McCluskey and band members Alan Nimmo and Jonny Dyke at Morsecode Studios in Glasgow.

Nimmo had this to say, "I reached a stage where I felt that I wanted to regain control of my life, career and future. I made a number of changes within the band and people surrounding the band. That was a lot of changes at one time. It was a daunting feeling, but they were important decisions that had to be made.

"Making these kind of decisions leaves you feeling slightly worried about whether or not you're doing what's right and what's best for, not only myself personally, but also what is in the best interest for King King. I decided to try and be more proactive. One of the first things I did was start up my own record label and surround myself with the right people who can take King King to the next level. It's refreshing to have people at our side who have a genuine belief in the band and what we're capable of achieving.

"When these changes were all put into motion, I immediately felt energized and I had a sense of freedom that I hadn't felt for a long time. When we got to work on the new album and decided what song we wanted to release as the first single, we wanted to give our fans a great representation of how the new material was sounding and to let them hear that no matter what."

"When you listen to "I Will Not Fall", you know it's King King. When we heard that our first single was to be "A" listed by Planet Rock I felt vindicated. I felt that all the decisions that were made seemed to be the right ones. Words can't describe how much I appreciate our fans for having faith in me and for staying so loyal to us with their endless patience! We're happy and we can't wait to get out there and do what we love."


