New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour

Tour poster courtesy Mute Tour poster courtesy Mute

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced that they will be teaming up later this year to launch a coheadlining tour across North America.

The two iconic British electro rock bands will each be playing full headline sets and will alternation the closing spot each night of the month long tour.

The Unity Tour will be kicking off on September 5th in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will conclude on October 2nd in Los Angeles, Ca at the Hollywood Bowl.

General public tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

September 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 9 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 11 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 15 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 18 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

September 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

September 26 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

September 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl





