.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

New OrderTour poster courtesy Mute

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced that they will be teaming up later this year to launch a coheadlining tour across North America.

The two iconic British electro rock bands will each be playing full headline sets and will alternation the closing spot each night of the month long tour.

The Unity Tour will be kicking off on September 5th in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will conclude on October 2nd in Los Angeles, Ca at the Hollywood Bowl.

General public tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

September 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 9 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 11 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 15 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 18 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
September 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
September 26 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
September 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl


Related Stories


New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order

Dimmu Borgir Ordered By Doctors To Cancel Festival Set

Sabotage Streaming 'The Order Of Genocide'

David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show

New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

Blue Ivy Orders Jay-Z and Beyonce to Shush During Grammys

More New Order News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery- Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour- Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour- Neil Peart Memorial- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery

Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour

Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release

Dimebag's Girlfriend Rita Haney Speaks About Cancer Fight

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Announces North American EOB Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.