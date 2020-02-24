New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour
New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced that they will be teaming up later this year to launch a coheadlining tour across North America.
The two iconic British electro rock bands will each be playing full headline sets and will alternation the closing spot each night of the month long tour.
The Unity Tour will be kicking off on September 5th in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will conclude on October 2nd in Los Angeles, Ca at the Hollywood Bowl.
General public tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10am local time. See the dates below:
September 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 9 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 11 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 15 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 18 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
September 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
September 26 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
September 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour
KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order
Dimmu Borgir Ordered By Doctors To Cancel Festival Set
Sabotage Streaming 'The Order Of Genocide'
David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show
New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album
The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member
Blue Ivy Orders Jay-Z and Beyonce to Shush During Grammys