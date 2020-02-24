.

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Beautiful Monsters

K. Wiggins | 02-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jordan RedCover art by Elisa Schillaci courtesy Starstorm Digital

Rockin' newcomers Jordan Red just released their new single "Beautiful Monsters" (which features 2 members of As Lions) and to celebrate we asked Daniel Leigh to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Beautiful Monsters was one of those songs that would simply not be tamed-at least when it came to writing the lyrics or melody.

When Dan sent me over the music, my mind flooded with vocal lines, but the harder we tried, the less it wanted to be tamed. The harder we DIDN'T try, the more the song became what it wanted.

Whenever we start writing lyrics, Dan always asks the same thing, "What's this song about, Dan?!".

I knew exactly what I wanted to write about when it came to this one. The manipulation of the mainstream media and the technology that is pulling us away from our humanity and pushing us further from each other.

I knew that all of this talk of fake news, propaganda and spin doctors etc. always made me angry, but the anger felt very right.

I said to Dan, "I feel like this is a righteous indignation song", and we rolled with it.

I've always been fascinated by books like Paradise Lost or films like Constantine. Demonic possession is a terrifying concept and often, like with vampires, you have to "invite them in". Unfortunately, once they are there, they are there to stay and do not want to leave quietly.

The track became a social statement on the way we are willingly "inviting in" the demons of social media and fake news into our minds without even realising the danger. The only way to fight such a demon, is by reconnecting with what makes us human. Sometimes, taking back control of your mind from something that is harmful (or even addictive) is a messy, unglamorous process. Addictions do not leave without a fight, so when the song presented me with its title, it made perfect sense.

To fight a demon and take back control, you need to bring out your inner monster-your beautiful monster.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the group right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Jordan Red's Beautiful Monsters

More Jordan Red News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery- Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour- Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour- Neil Peart Memorial- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery

Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour

Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release

Dimebag's Girlfriend Rita Haney Speaks About Cancer Fight

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Announces North American EOB Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.