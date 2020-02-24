Singled Out: Jordan Red's Beautiful Monsters

Rockin' newcomers Jordan Red just released their new single "Beautiful Monsters" (which features 2 members of As Lions) and to celebrate we asked Daniel Leigh to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Beautiful Monsters was one of those songs that would simply not be tamed-at least when it came to writing the lyrics or melody.

When Dan sent me over the music, my mind flooded with vocal lines, but the harder we tried, the less it wanted to be tamed. The harder we DIDN'T try, the more the song became what it wanted.

Whenever we start writing lyrics, Dan always asks the same thing, "What's this song about, Dan?!".

I knew exactly what I wanted to write about when it came to this one. The manipulation of the mainstream media and the technology that is pulling us away from our humanity and pushing us further from each other.

I knew that all of this talk of fake news, propaganda and spin doctors etc. always made me angry, but the anger felt very right.

I said to Dan, "I feel like this is a righteous indignation song", and we rolled with it.

I've always been fascinated by books like Paradise Lost or films like Constantine. Demonic possession is a terrifying concept and often, like with vampires, you have to "invite them in". Unfortunately, once they are there, they are there to stay and do not want to leave quietly.

The track became a social statement on the way we are willingly "inviting in" the demons of social media and fake news into our minds without even realising the danger. The only way to fight such a demon, is by reconnecting with what makes us human. Sometimes, taking back control of your mind from something that is harmful (or even addictive) is a messy, unglamorous process. Addictions do not leave without a fight, so when the song presented me with its title, it made perfect sense.

To fight a demon and take back control, you need to bring out your inner monster-your beautiful monster.

