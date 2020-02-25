.

Armor For Sleep Return For First Tour In Over A Decade

Michael Angulia | 02-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Armor For SleepTour poster courtesy Big Picture Media

Armor For Sleep have reunited and will be hitting the road to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their "What To Do When You Are Dead" album this summer.

The tour will be kicking off on June 18th at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD and will conclude on August 15th in Minneapolis, MN at the Fine Line Music Cafe.

Frontman Ben Jorgensen had this to say, "I started Armor for Sleep when I was an anti-social 17 year-old - I had no band members, just a band name and a couple songs I recorded in a studio by myself.

"I honestly had no grand plan for the band, but when people started reacting to the first demos that were recorded, I was just kind of curious to see where it would go. I was very happy and fortunate to have recruited Anthony, P.J., and Nash who would all share in the band and in the creative process with me.

"What To Do When You Are Dead is the thing we created that never seems to go away. For me personally, revisiting the album is a bookmark to a time in my life that would ultimately shape everything about the person that I am today.

"We are all extremely humbled that this album has meant so much to so many people over the years, and we're honored that we're going to get the chance to come back again and play some shows to celebrate it, and rock out with everyone." See the tour dates below:

6/18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
6/19 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
6/20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
6/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
6/27 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
6/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
7/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre
7/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
7/11 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
7/23 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
7/24 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
7/25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
8/7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
8/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hell
8/9 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
8/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
8/14 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro
8/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe


Related Stories


Armor For Sleep Return For First Tour In Over A Decade

More Armor For Sleep News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery- David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health- Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Recap Video

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Armor For Sleep Return For First Tour In Over A Decade

Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Against The Wind' Anniversary

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Asphyxiation' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.