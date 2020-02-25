Armor For Sleep Return For First Tour In Over A Decade

Armor For Sleep have reunited and will be hitting the road to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their "What To Do When You Are Dead" album this summer.

The tour will be kicking off on June 18th at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD and will conclude on August 15th in Minneapolis, MN at the Fine Line Music Cafe.

Frontman Ben Jorgensen had this to say, "I started Armor for Sleep when I was an anti-social 17 year-old - I had no band members, just a band name and a couple songs I recorded in a studio by myself.

"I honestly had no grand plan for the band, but when people started reacting to the first demos that were recorded, I was just kind of curious to see where it would go. I was very happy and fortunate to have recruited Anthony, P.J., and Nash who would all share in the band and in the creative process with me.



"What To Do When You Are Dead is the thing we created that never seems to go away. For me personally, revisiting the album is a bookmark to a time in my life that would ultimately shape everything about the person that I am today.

"We are all extremely humbled that this album has meant so much to so many people over the years, and we're honored that we're going to get the chance to come back again and play some shows to celebrate it, and rock out with everyone." See the tour dates below:

6/18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

6/19 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

6/20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

6/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

6/27 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

6/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

7/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

7/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

7/11 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

7/23 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

7/24 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

7/25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

8/7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

8/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hell

8/9 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

8/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

8/14 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro

8/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe





