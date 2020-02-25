Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Tour poster courtesy Speakeasy Tour poster courtesy Speakeasy

Baroness have announced that they will be teaming up with Against Me this spring to launch a coheadlining tour across North American that will be kicking off on May 1st in Detroit.

venues this Spring, kicking off a month-long, co-headlining tour with Against Me! on May 1 at Detroit's Majestic Theatre. Destroy Boys support on the first half of the tour, with Drug Church supporting on the second half.

John Baizley of Baroness had this to say, "It's extremely exciting to get back out on the road in the U.S., this time with our friends in Against Me! We love tours that offer this much variety of sound. While our styles or sound may differ, we share some background in common. Our two bands originate from the deeply Southern U.S., we're both products of the independent/DIY community and as we've grown, we've both worked tirelessly to maintain an ever-evolving independent and creative spirit.

"When we were a very young band, we looked up to and admired Against Me! In '04, or '05, I remember our vehicle breaking down in Gainesville, Fla. While we were struggling in vain to fix a road-worn vehicle, we ran into Against Me! (whom we did not know at the time).

"After hearing our troubles, and without a moment's hesitation, they helped an out-of-town band of strangers fix their vehicle and get back out on the road. From that day forward, I've had a profound respect for the band... we cannot wait to get on tour with them." See the dates below:

May 1 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre

May 2 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection *

May 3 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Club

May 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue *

May 6 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall *

May 7 Omaha, NE Slowdown *

May 8 Fort Collins, CO Washington's *

May 10 Boise, ID Knitting Factory *

May 11 Seattle, WA The Showbox *

May 12 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theater *

May 13 Portland, OR Roseland Theater *

May 15 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom *

May 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern **

May 17 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory **

May 19 Phoenix, AZ The Pressroom **

May 20 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater **

May 22 Dallas, TX HiFi **

May 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall **

May 24 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre **

May 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl **

May 27 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom **

May 29 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore **

May 30 Stroudsburg, PA The Sherman Theater **

# - Destroy Boys support

^ - Drug Church support





Related Stories

Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

More Baroness News



