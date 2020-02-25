.

Hinder Announce Extreme Behavior Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-25-2020

HinderTour poster courtesy Erika Tooker

Hinder have announced that they will hitting the road this spring for a U.S. tour where they will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album "Extreme Behavior".

The tour will feature the band playing the album in its entirety beginning on April 25th in Wisconsin Dells, WI at the Crystal Lake Music Theatre through June 7th in Oklahoma City, OK at the Tower Theatre.

Cody Hanson had this to say, "It's a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago! This tour is going to be the first time that we've played some these songs since 2005.

"Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can't wait to see how people react to each song at the shows!" See the tour dates below:

Apr 25 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Lake Music Theatre
Apr 26 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
Apr 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Apr 29 - Golden, CO - The Buffalo Rose
Apr 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 01 - Cheyenne, WY - Archer Events Center
May 02 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
May 05 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
May 06 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin
May 08 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny
May 09 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks
May 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South
May 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
May 12 - Ocala, FL - Raw Hyde Live
May 14 - Memphis, TN - TBD
May 15 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
May 16 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
May 18 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
May 19 - Virgina Beach, VA - Elevation 27
May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
May 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May 23 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods
May 24 - Portland, ME - Aura
May 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
May 30 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar & Grill
May 31 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center
Jun 02 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Jun 03 - Lexington, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
Jun 05 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room
Jun 07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre


