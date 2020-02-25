Hinder Announce Extreme Behavior Anniversary Tour

Tour poster courtesy Erika Tooker Tour poster courtesy Erika Tooker

Hinder have announced that they will hitting the road this spring for a U.S. tour where they will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album "Extreme Behavior".

The tour will feature the band playing the album in its entirety beginning on April 25th in Wisconsin Dells, WI at the Crystal Lake Music Theatre through June 7th in Oklahoma City, OK at the Tower Theatre.

Cody Hanson had this to say, "It's a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago! This tour is going to be the first time that we've played some these songs since 2005.

"Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can't wait to see how people react to each song at the shows!" See the tour dates below:

Apr 25 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Lake Music Theatre

Apr 26 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

Apr 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Apr 29 - Golden, CO - The Buffalo Rose

Apr 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 01 - Cheyenne, WY - Archer Events Center

May 02 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

May 05 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

May 06 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin

May 08 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny

May 09 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

May 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South

May 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May 12 - Ocala, FL - Raw Hyde Live

May 14 - Memphis, TN - TBD

May 15 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

May 16 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

May 18 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

May 19 - Virgina Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 23 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods

May 24 - Portland, ME - Aura

May 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

May 30 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar & Grill

May 31 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

Jun 02 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Jun 03 - Lexington, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

Jun 05 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

Jun 07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre





