Sons Of Apollo Release 'Asphyxiation' Video

Photo by Hristo Shindov - courtesy ABC Photo by Hristo Shindov - courtesy ABC

Sons Of Apollo have released a music video for their track "Asphyxiation". The song comes from the band's recently released sophomore album "MMXX".

The supergroup features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

The clip comes as the band heads across the pond to kick off their European headline tour that is set to be begin this Friday, February 28th in Karlsuhe, German. See the dates and watch the video below:

Fri 2/28 Karlsuhe, Germany Crystal Ballroom

Sat 2/29 Karlsruhe, Germany Crystal Ballroom

Mon 3/2 Drammen, Norway Union Scene

Tue 3/3 Gothenburg, Sweden Traedgarn

Thu 3/5 Kyiv, Ukraine N.A.U Theatre

Sat 3/7 Moscow, Russia RED

Sun 3/8 St Petersburg, Russia Aurora

Tue 3/10 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7

Wed 3/11 Milan, Italy Live Club

Fri 3/13 Bilbao, Spain Santana 27

Sat 3/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2

Sun 3/15 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

Tue 3/17 Marseille, France Cepac Silo

Wed 3/18 Paris, France Machine du Moulin Rouge

Thu 3/19 London, U.K. Islington Assembly Hall

Fri 3/21 Eindhoven, Netherlands Prognosis Festival

Sun 3/22 Show Brno, Czech Republic Sono

Tue 3/24 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum

Wed 3/25 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra



South America 2020

Sat 4/18 São Paulo, Brazil Tom Brasil

Sun 4/19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Circo Voador

Tues 4/21 Santiago, Chile Blondie

Thu 4/23 Buenos Aires, Argentina Teatro Flores





