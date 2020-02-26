KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has once again endorsed the idea of the band continuing on with new members taking over for him and cofounder Gene Simmons.

Stanley did Q&A with Paste Magazine last spring and said of the idea of the band continuing with new members, "That would be the ultimate test of its credibility and the role, I think, that it serves."

Paul was asked about that idea in a new interview with Sioux City Journal and he responded, "There was a time when people said, 'KISS has to be the original four members.' Well, those people are 50 percent wrong.

"And all of this is conjecture. I'm not walking away from what Gene and I have built over 45 years. I'm of the mindset that teams don't fold because their star pitcher or star hitter is gone. There's an amazing pool of talent out there. Can it continue? Absolutely."

Paul touched on the idea in 2018 with Los Angeles radio station KLOS. He told them at the time "I think that KISS is a concept, it's an ideal, it's a way of performing and giving to an audience, and that goes far beyond me."

He also said of the band continuing on with new members, "I really believe it will, I believe it can, and I believe it should."





Related Stories

KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

KISS Biopic In The Works

David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut

KISS Performs Farewell Tour Debut Of 1974 Classic

KISS Plan To Change Things Up For New Tour Leg

KISS And Other Rock Stars React To Kobe Bryant's Death

More KISS News



