Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour

Tour poster courtesy Jensen Communications Tour poster courtesy Jensen Communications

(hennemusic) Santana has announced dates for a summer tour of North America. Billed as The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour, the guitarist will be joined by Earth, Wind & Fire for the three-month series, which will open in Chula Vista, CA on June 19 and run until the end of August.

Santana and his band will highlight songs from both his "Supernatural" and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album, "Africa Speaks", and some surprises.

"It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!", says Santana. "I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow...with energy!"

A Citi cardmembers presale runs from Wednesday, February 26 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27 at 10pm local time, with general public tickets going on sale starting Friday, February 28 at 10am local time. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





