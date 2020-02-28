.

Deep Purple Announce New Album And Tour

Bruce Henne | 02-28-2020

Deep PurpleAlbum cover art

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release a new album, "Whoosh!", on June 12 and launch the project on a newly-announced summer tour of Europe. As confirmed last December by vocalist Ian Gillan, the follow-up to 2017's "inFinite" once again sees the veteran outfit working with producer Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN.

Deep Purple "stretched out in all directions" without any limitation to create the most versatile album in their collaboration with the legendary producer.

"We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin," says guitarist Steve Morse. "We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience."

"Whoosh!" will be available as Limited CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1-hour feature, "Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD Edition, Limited Boxset and digital formats.

Deep Purple will mark the release of their 21st studio record with an extensive summer tour of Europe - which will begin in Moscow, Russia on May 31 - before returning for more shows in the fall. See the dates and album tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


