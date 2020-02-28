Depeche Mode SPiRiTS in the Forest 4-Disc Set Announced

Depeche Mode's feature-length documentary and concert film, "SPiRiTS in the Forest" will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 27th as a special 4-disc set.

The collection will include two video discs and two audio, The video portion will include the film as well as a full length concert dubbed

LiVE SPiRiTS" that was filmed during the final two stops of the band's Global Spirit Tour at the Waldbuhne in Berlin.

The audio discs will include the LiVE SPiRiTS soundtrack, the live audio recording from the performance. The tracklisting for the CDs can be seen below:

DISC 1

1. Intro

2. Going Backwards

3. It's No Good

4. A Pain That I'm Used To

5. Useless

6. Precious

7. World in My Eyes

8. Cover Me

9. The Things You Said

10. Insight

11. Poison Heart



DISC 2

1. Where's the Revolution

2. Everything Counts

3. Stripped

4. Enjoy the Silence

5. Never Let Me Down Again

6. I Want You Now

7. Heroes

8. Walking In My Shoes

9. Personal Jesus

10. Just Can't Get Enough





