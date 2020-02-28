Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming

(L-R) Jesse Money, Julian Money, Sammy Hagar, Lee Beverly, Dez Money & Tim Gross - Photo by Stewart Volland courtesy AXS TV (L-R) Jesse Money, Julian Money, Sammy Hagar, Lee Beverly, Dez Money & Tim Gross - Photo by Stewart Volland courtesy AXS TV

AXS TV have shared a preview clip featuring Sammy Hagar from last week's all-star tribute concert to Eddie Money that will be broadcast on March 22nd at 9p ET/6p PT.

The concert took place on February 20th at The Canyon at The Saban in Beverly Hills, and features some big name stars performing some of Eddie's best known songs.

Highlights include former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar performing "Shakin'", Metallica's James Hetfield unplugging for "Baby Hold On", John Waite performing "Think I'm In Love", and Eddie's children Jesse, Dez and Julian Money taking on Baby Hold On" and "Wanna Go Back ". Watch the preview clip here and see the setlist

"Baby Hold On" - Jesse, Dez and Julian Money

"Trinidad" - Tommy Tutone

"Walk on Water" - Mickey Thomas

"Save A Little Room" - John Waite

"No Control" - Greg Kihn

"Money" (That's What I Want) - George Thorogood

"Think I'm in Love" - Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato

"Wanna Go Back" - Jesse and Dez Money

"Baby Hold On" - James Hetfield

"Shakin" - Sammy Hagar with Jesse, Dez and Julian Money

"Take Me Home Tonight" - Dez and Jesse Money

"Two Tickets To Paradise" - Finale - All





