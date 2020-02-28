.

Singled Out: Neverkept's Complicated

K. Wiggins | 02-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

NeverkeptPhoto by Adam Reed courtesy Epitaph Records

Neverkept are kicking off their tour with Sleep On It tonight in Toronto and to celebrate we asked Neale DiMento to tell us about their new single "Complicated", their first track since signing to Epitaph. Here is the story:

'Complicated' was, well, pretty complicated to get off the ground. Before lyrical content was even brought into the picture this song was kind of on the bubble when it came to making the cut. It seemed like every time we tried to save it with a riff or a fill it just didn't sound like us.

But as they say, perseverance is biting off more than you can chew, and then chewing it. We knew we had a song in there somewhere, we just had to stay with it. Now, keep in mind this was in the early days of Neverkept so Dorian wasn't in the picture just yet. When we finally got an opportunity to have him sing on it we all felt like we found a puzzle piece and started building off of it.

As far as what the song is about, well, that's up to the listener. It could mean one thing to someone and another to someone else and to us, that's beautiful. We want each experience with Neverkept to be unique to the listener, we feel as though 'Complicated' is a great representation of that. Be sure to check out the video as well, it's a beautiful video directed by Charlie Anderson and we think you'll really like it.

Thanks for listening!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and see the tour dates right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Neverkept's Complicated

Neverkept Release 'Complicated' Video and Ink With Epitaph

Singled Out: Neverkept's Vertigo

More Neverkept News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Festival Cancelations Explained- Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms- Ozzy- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Festival Cancelations Explained

Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Deep Purple Announce New Album And Tour

Depeche Mode SPiRiTS in the Forest 4-Disc Set Announced

Kill Devil Hill's Next Album Not Impacted By Rex Brown Departure

Singled Out: Neverkept's Complicated



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.