Singled Out: Neverkept's Complicated

Neverkept are kicking off their tour with Sleep On It tonight in Toronto and to celebrate we asked Neale DiMento to tell us about their new single "Complicated", their first track since signing to Epitaph. Here is the story:

'Complicated' was, well, pretty complicated to get off the ground. Before lyrical content was even brought into the picture this song was kind of on the bubble when it came to making the cut. It seemed like every time we tried to save it with a riff or a fill it just didn't sound like us.

But as they say, perseverance is biting off more than you can chew, and then chewing it. We knew we had a song in there somewhere, we just had to stay with it. Now, keep in mind this was in the early days of Neverkept so Dorian wasn't in the picture just yet. When we finally got an opportunity to have him sing on it we all felt like we found a puzzle piece and started building off of it.

As far as what the song is about, well, that's up to the listener. It could mean one thing to someone and another to someone else and to us, that's beautiful. We want each experience with Neverkept to be unique to the listener, we feel as though 'Complicated' is a great representation of that. Be sure to check out the video as well, it's a beautiful video directed by Charlie Anderson and we think you'll really like it.

Thanks for listening!

