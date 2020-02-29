Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

(hennemusic) Green Day have announced that they have postponed a series of upcoming tour dates across Asia over concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak.

The band were set to perform in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan through March as they promote their newly-released "Father Of All" album.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus," shared the group on social media on Friday. "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets. We'll be announcing the new dates very soon."

Following a US Top 5 debut with their thirteenth studio album last month,Green Day are currently scheduled to begin a European tour in Moscow, Russia in late May before playing a series of festival gigs and teaming up with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour launch in Paris, France on June 13. Read more here.

