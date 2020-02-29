Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Social media capture Social media capture

(hennemusic) The Scorpions resumed their Australian tour with a February 26 show in Sydney that was rescheduled from last week after singer Klaus Meine underwent emergency kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne hospital.

The German rockers previously had to cancel a Sydney appearance in 2018 while on the road supporting Def Leppard, and the frontman apologized to the fans at the Qudos Bank Arena for both events.

"It feels really good to be back in Sydney tonight," said Meine. "It feels really good to be out on stage here tonight. First, I want to say sorry for 2018, you know, and sorry for last Saturday. What a mess with this kidney stone that really knocked me out in Melbourne, and I feel so good to be back on my feet tonight."

On the road with Whitesnake, Meine's health issue forced the cancellation of a February 24 concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane and the tour's February 27 stop at the Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ. Watch some videos from the show including the comments from Klaus here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Scorpions Frontman Reveals Plans For New Album

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Scorpions Plan Las Vegas Residency Next Year

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

The Scorpions Release Video Trailer For Fall Tour

More Scorpions News



