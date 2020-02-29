.

Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Bruce Henne | 02-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

ScorpionsSocial media capture

(hennemusic) The Scorpions resumed their Australian tour with a February 26 show in Sydney that was rescheduled from last week after singer Klaus Meine underwent emergency kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne hospital.

The German rockers previously had to cancel a Sydney appearance in 2018 while on the road supporting Def Leppard, and the frontman apologized to the fans at the Qudos Bank Arena for both events.

"It feels really good to be back in Sydney tonight," said Meine. "It feels really good to be out on stage here tonight. First, I want to say sorry for 2018, you know, and sorry for last Saturday. What a mess with this kidney stone that really knocked me out in Melbourne, and I feel so good to be back on my feet tonight."

On the road with Whitesnake, Meine's health issue forced the cancellation of a February 24 concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane and the tour's February 27 stop at the Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ. Watch some videos from the show including the comments from Klaus here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Scorpions Frontman Reveals Plans For New Album

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Scorpions Plan Las Vegas Residency Next Year

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

The Scorpions Release Video Trailer For Fall Tour

More Scorpions News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record- Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus- Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery- Def Leppard- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Def Leppard Share Hysteria Hit Video From London To Vegas Package

Volumes and Born Of Osiris Tour Canceled Due To Diego's Death

Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP

Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video

Singled Out: Jamie-Lee Dimes' Release Me



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.