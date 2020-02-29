Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video
Sleep Signals have released a music video for their new single "Fireproof". The track comes from their forthcoming EP "2020", which is set to be released on May 8th.
Frontman Robert Cosgrove had the following to say about the new track,
"We're beyond ecstatic to finally release some new music and our new single, 'Fireproof', is a complete banger!
"This song is like nothing we've ever written before and we can't wait to share it with the world! We are stoked to get out on the road all year and play these new tunes for all of you!" Watch the video below:
Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video
Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours
Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion
Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme