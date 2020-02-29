.

Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video

Michael Angulia | 02-29-2020

Sleep SignalsCover art courtesy Cosa Nostra

Sleep Signals have released a music video for their new single "Fireproof". The track comes from their forthcoming EP "2020", which is set to be released on May 8th.

Frontman Robert Cosgrove had the following to say about the new track,
"We're beyond ecstatic to finally release some new music and our new single, 'Fireproof', is a complete banger!

"This song is like nothing we've ever written before and we can't wait to share it with the world! We are stoked to get out on the road all year and play these new tunes for all of you!" Watch the video below:


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

