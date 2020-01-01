Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years 2019 In Review

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing took the stage this weekend for the first time in a decade when he joined Ross "The Boss" Friedman at the Bloodstock Open Air Festival.

Downing last played live at the Loud Park festival in Japan in October of 2009, which was the final date of Judas Priest's British Steel 30th Anniversary Tour.

On Sunday (August 11th) K.K. joined the former Manowar star Ross The Boss's band for a four song performance at the annual UK music festival. The played the Priest classics, "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)", "Heading Out To The Highway", "Breaking The Law" and "Running Wild".

The Unchained Rock Show caught up with Downing following the performance to get his reaction to returning to the stage. He told the show, "It was a bit of a whirlwind. I was saying to the other guys there, I don't know whether I dropped from a helicopter as a bungee jumper, once I landed after 20 seconds and realized where I was, I was good after that point."

K.K. also revealed that he originally did not intend to perform at the event, "Originally, I was just meant to pick up an award here. And the guys said, 'Well, you're gonna get on a stage. You think you wanna put a guitar on.' And I said, 'I'm not Ed Sheeran. I'm not gonna go busking on a bloody stage.' 'I know - what about jumping on with Ross?' Because the format, being a four-piece, I jump in and make it a guitar duo, that makes sense.

"First and foremost, I didn't want it to be disruptive to their set... I just came on as a special guest and did that at the end of their set. And I think it's not a bad thing to try and do things like that. Maybe this could be the first of many things where bands get together and perform together." Watch some fan filmed footage of the jam here





