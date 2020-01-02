.

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Axl Rose

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently recalled meeting his bandmates Slash and Axl Rose for the first time and shared how Axl's performance scared him a little.

Duff was interviewed by Black Flag icon Henry Rollins and reflected on when he first met Axl and Slash. He said, "I met Slash the first week or two I was [in Los Angeles] through an ad. His name was Slash. His influences were Fear and Alice Cooper. I'm like, 'He's got to be a punk rock guy around my age.'

"I met Slash, and he wasn't a punk rock guy, but he was around my age. He had seen The Germs, he took me to [a] show, and it was Axl and L.A. Guns. While I don't remember the music too much, I remember him coming out [as] this force, like that Henry Rollins guy I'd seen in 1981.

"I could tell he prepared for the show. I backed up when he came out on stage. There was this anger, and it wasn't false. I knew how to recognize what real was, and that was real. I love to back away from any stage to this day. I love a band that scares me a little bit."


