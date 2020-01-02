.

Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach says that having to undergo vocal surgery and training has been a blessing in disguise that has saved his career.

Leach made the comments while speaking to Forbes about the band's new album "Atonement." He said, "It was a total blessing in disguise. Singing on a broken instrument for so long and not realizing it, I didn't know what the end result was going to be, but it was a very humbling experience. That and just having to be quite for the better part of two months and not speaking at all, it really just put into perspective how precious it is. We as human beings abuse it and use it for terrible things, so for me I was very determined when I came out on the other side of this to make it count.

"Part of that was making sure I take care of it, and getting proper training, and learning how to speak. I actually speak differently because of it too, so it goes all the way down to every single aspect of your voice. When I wake up in the morning, I do a vocal warm-up, I make sure I'm in key with where I'm supposed to be; what I've learned from my coach Melissa Cross.

"It changed everything, and my state of mind too. I took it very serious. In the past, I would get vocal lessons here and there and just kind of roll with it, but it never hit me as hard thinking this could be the end of my career.

"I took it a lot more serious, and because of that the techniques clicked better, and I totally owe Melissa Cross and the doctors that did the surgery. My career was saved because of them, and I think the performance on the record shows that."


