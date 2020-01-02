.

Saxon's Biff Byford Had Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Saxon

Saxon's Biff Byford Had Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Saxon frontman Biff Byford took to social media this weekend to inform fans that he is recovering from emergency triple bypass surgery that he underwent last Monday, September 23rd.

Byford shared a photo of his breakfast and told fans, "Hi a cup of tea and jam and roast. T minus 5 days since operation. I'd like to thank all of you who sent love and well wishes and tons of positive vibes to me.

"I had an emergency triple bi pass operation on Monday morning. I'll be feeling tired for a while. A lot of pain management at the moment but I'm up and about for a bit everyday now.

"It's more shuffling than walking but hey never surrender and all that. I'd like to thank the tremendous team at york training hospital and Hul..."


