Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited 2019 In Review

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Skid Row almost reunited with Sebastian Bach in 2017, the band's former frontman says.

Bach spoke with Pop Culture about the special tour to mark the 30 year mark of his former band's hit album and he revealed that his dream of a reunion album almost happened and he continues to hold out hope that they will eventually come back together.

He said, "We almost did reunite last year. "It didn't happen for business reasons, I would say. But we're all alive, that's all I can say. And it would be fun. Everybody would love that. They would love that." Check out the interview here





Related Stories

Sebastian Bach Adds Leg To Skid Row Anniversary Tour

Sebastian Bach Disowns Forever Wild Live Album

Tool Tour Offer Turned Down By Sebastian Bach

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited

Sebastian Bach 'Bitter' That Skid Row Won't Reunite

Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer

Sebastian Bach To Play Slave To The Grind Album At One-Off Show

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing

More Sebastian Bach News



