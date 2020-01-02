Whitesnake Behind The Scenes Video For Flesh And Blood Album

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a behind the scenes video look at the making of their latest album, "Flesh & Blood." Issued this past spring, the band's thirteenth studio set presents 13 new tracks with David Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

The project was introduced with the lead single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", whose companion video featured a Whitesnake throwback and went on to top 1 million views in its first month on YouTube.

"We've got some really dark energy going on in the world right now, so we're gonna write and record a fun, knees up, song about falling in love with a fabulous babe," explained Coverdale. "You're over-talking, over-compensating and she just looks at you, takes the reins and says, 'Shut Up And Kiss Me!' and that's it!!

"My video director and creative partner Tyler Bourns and I discussed a great storyline for the video, which involves a surprise guest: my fabulous old white Jaguar. We ended up cleaning and detailing it, as it has been in storage since I moved to Lake Tahoe, then we dusted off my old turquoise silk jacket from the original 'Here I Go Again' video and I was thinking, "man, this is going to be fun!" It's a respectful acknowledgment and positive nod to the past, just fun stuff." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





