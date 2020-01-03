.

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he believes that he will reunite with the band on their End Of The Road Farewell Tour and says that he is on good terms with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

Ace sat down with Rock Candy for the cover story of their latest issue and was asked about reuniting with the group. He here, "It would be nice to go back out again with them. But it's not my call.

"I think we have a really good relationship now. I text Paul back and forth and we've worked together, as I have with Gene. I would seriously consider it, but the money would have to be right. I'm not gonna take Tommy Thayer's salary.

"It would certainly sell more tickets with me involved." He then added that he believes that he will eventually rejoin with the group, "I have a gut feeling it will happen."

Frehley admitted to his previous faults with addition that caused issues with the group, but says that he has been sober for 13 years. "I know that I put those guys through hell in the past. Sometimes I was too drunk at soundchecks, but sobriety has made me more dependable and reliable."

"It would be really exciting," he said of a possible reunion. "Not just for me, but also for the fans. I'm ready. I feel reborn."


Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

