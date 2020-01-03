.

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins is streaming a brand new solo band track featuring guest appearances from legendary members of Guns N' Roses, The Eagles and The Pretenders.

The new track "Get The Money" is the title song from the forthcoming Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders album, which is set to hit stores on November 8th.

The song features Taylor on lead vocals along with The Pretenders icon Chrissie Hynde, a guitar solo from The Eagles legend Joe Walsh and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan on bass.

"Get The Money" is the second single from the new album, following the lead track "Crossed The Line". Listen to the new song here


Related Stories


Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Streams Song From New Album

More Taylor Hawkins News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.