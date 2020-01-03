Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Guns N' Roses performed their 1991 track, "Locomotive", for the first time in almost three decades during an October 7 show in Wichita, KS and video of the performance has been shared online.

The band has only played the rarity from "Use Your Illusion II" a total of seven times, and last delivered it to fans during a February 1992 concert in Tokyo, JP.

Issued simultaneously with its companion record, "Use Your Illusion I", the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with both albums certified for US sales of 7 million copies each.

The Kansas gig was the latest stop for Guns N' Roses on a fall run of dates on their extended Not In This Lifetime tour, which will close out with two nights in Las Vegas, NV in early November.

The band continues the series this week with an October 11 show in Austin, TX and an October 13 appearance at the Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, TN. Watch the video here.

