Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing an update on his plans to release several archival projects in 2020. "We are in the midst of so many things here, restoring projects, making them ready for you to feel, view, hear and enjoy," wrote Young on his Archives website.

"These pieces are a labor of love. Every morning I wake up with a full plate of things to do to keep me off the street and as a result, off the road. It's good to stop and regroup, gather energy and openness for what could be next.

"We are in the midst of many projects, most notably now, 'Way Down In The Rust Bucket' and 'Greendale Live'. Both with Crazy Horse. Greendale is a monster!," Young continued.

"Currently in the final editing stages, this performance from Toronto with a cast of 50 plus is like a Broadway show. We took it all around North America in 2003, setting up that massive set over 80 times. Now we are preparing it to share through NYA and theaters. A 'Greendale Live' album will be part of the release. Greendale's live music is in a big groove with Crazy Horse!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





