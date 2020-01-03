.

Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Bruce Henne | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nirvana

(hennemusic) Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear will reunite in Los Angeles on January 4th for a performance at a benefit supporting the charity group the Art of Elysium.

The Hollywood Palladium will host the Heaven Is Rock & Roll gala, which will also feature Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson, L7, Beck and St. Vincent, among others.

Founded in 1997, The Art Of Elysium is a nonprofit organization that "supports individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis", while also serving "medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless."

The three Nirvana members previously reunited at the Foo Fighters-curated Cal Jam Festival in 2018 and, before that, at the Seattle band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014 and at a private club event afterwards. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Dave Grohl Was Terrified Of Nirvana Festival Performance 2019 In Review

Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Nirvana Stream Come As You Are Rehearsal From MTV Unplugged

Kurt Cobain Item From Nirvana's Unplugged Brings Big Money

Nirvana MTV Unplugged In New York 25th Anniversary Reissue

Dave Grohl Was Terrified Of Nirvana Festival Performance

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show 2018 In Review

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

More Nirvana News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.