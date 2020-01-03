.

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Bruce Henne | 01-03-2020

Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a new restored and re-edited video for their 1975 epic, "Shine On You Crazy Diamond", from the recently-issued box set, "The Later Years 1987-2019."

The October 1994 performance at London's Earls Court appears on the remixed version of the 1995 live set "Pulse" as it appears in the new package.

Included among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the box set is a restored and remixed concert film for "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films.

Serving as a companion to 2016's "The Early Years 1965-1972", the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package includes an updated version of "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings & unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

