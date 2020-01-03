.

Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pretty Maids

Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Pretty Maids frontman Ronnie Atkins has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a social media post shared by the band.

The veteran group is gearing up to release their new album "Unleash Your Madness" on November 8th but with the diagnosis the band has been forced to call off live performances to promote the effort.

They wrote, "We are sorry to announce these bad news. Our brother Ronnie has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer...
This means we will have to cancel all shows announced until the end of January 2020 and we're all sorry for the inconvenience that might bring.
Right now all plans are on hold, so for the moment we can't say much more due to the current situation but we will keep you updated.

"ALL focus is now on Ronnie's health and undergoing treatment.
We hope for your love and understanding. /Ken, Rene, Chris and Allan"

Atkins shared his own message to fans, "It's scary how your world can be turned upside down in a couple of weeks. I went to my doctor for a routine check complaining about some back pains in mid-August.

"I then went through numerous scans, bronchoscopy, biopsies etc. and spent a lot of time waiting for answers in uncertainty.
And so finally three weeks ago I found myself diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Now this has by all means been a shock to me, my family and those close to me since it came totally unexpected without any typical symptoms and everything just happened and developed so fast lately.

"I'm already in treatment and underwent surgery two weeks ago, then spend some 10 days in hospital with pneumonia as a consequence apparently linked to the surgery.

"According to the medical staff my prospects are good considering it's lung cancer. However, I will have to undertake further treatment the next couple of months to be on the safe side.

"This means that I unfortunately will have to step back from most musical activities concerts etc. for an indefinite period of time.

"I'm going into this with a positive mindset and with the continuing love and support from my family and friends I'm determined to battle this disease the best I can -God willing! LOVE Ronnie Atkins"


Related Stories


Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer 2019 In Review

Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer

Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury 2018 In Review

Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury

More Pretty Maids News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.