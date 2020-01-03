Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer 2019 In Review

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has revealed via a social media post that he has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer since this past April.

Banali shared the news via podcaster Mitch Lafon's Facebook page. He wrote, "I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what's going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year. Since April 17th I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

"The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.

"Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now.

"I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there. I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.

"Peace and Love, Frankie Banali". See the post here





