Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Sammy Hagar is premiering a new short film based on his latest album with The Circle, "Space Between." Directed by ZZ Satriani, the project follows the main character, John, through a gluttonous and greed-filled arc of his life where newly inherited money consumes him as he chases an endless circle of drugs, gambling and parties. After bottoming out, John must make a choice to go back to that lifestyle or confront his own demons and begin a path toward enlightenment and truth.

"I gave (Satriani) a whole bunch of money and said, 'Go crazy!'" Hagar told Billboard earlier this year. "The reason I like this movie is it gives the album more legs. It's not just a record, and when you see this movie you're gonna go back and listen to the record and go 'Oh!' It elevates your listening and viewing experience.

"Once you're elevated like that, if I make another record it's gonna start at Chapter 11," adds the singer. "Why not? I really think it's an important statement. I think it would be exciting to find out what happens to a guy who has it all, loses it all, blows it, then comes back enlightened and starts over by trying to build it up again. We can see what he does with his money and his energies and his abilities to do something better with a second chance."

Hagar recorded "Space Between" with members of The Circle, with a lineup that includes bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson; the album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 this past spring. Watch the film here.

