.

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Sour

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Slipknot guitarist Jim Root believes that his exit from Stone Sour has been "a blessing" that allowed him to focus all of his energy on one band.

Root was in Stone Sour with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, but parted ways with the band in 2013. Jim was asked by HMV if only being in Slipknot has been easier for him.

He responded, "It's why I'm not in that band anymore. I was spreading myself too thin. That was making me unhappy and that, in turn, was making the rest of Stone Sour unhappy.

"You can't evaluate your situation when you're in a band, not really. But it's been such a blessing, I can focus my energy on one band and I don't have to juggle anymore.

"It didn't work for me. Corey's different. He needs things to be 'go, go, go' all the time. I need time to decompress and to figure things out. I can't be on tour constantly if I really want to be creative."


Related Stories


Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review

Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo

Stone Sour Unsure About Timing For Hydrograd Follow-Up

Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

More Stone Sour News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.