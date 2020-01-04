.

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: A highway in western Australia will be transformed into a real life Highway To Hell next spring as a tribute to late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott on the 40th anniversary of his death, according to the Courier.

A 10km stretch of the Canning Highway will shutdown for 10 hours on March 1st of new year to hold a free event from the organizers of the 2020 Perth Festival near where Bon's ashes were laid to rest at the Fremantle Cemetery on March 1, 1980, according to the report.

The special anniversary event will feature AC/DC tribute band, as well as the Perth Symphony Orchestra, playing AC/DC classics on a convoy of flatbeds and trailers.

Organizers had this to say, "We're reclaiming the iconic Canning Highway and turning it into the world's longest stage for a day."


Related Stories


AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell 2019 In Review

AC/DC Singer Explains His Exit From The Band 2019 In Review

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

AC/DC Died With Malcolm Says Original Singer

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer 2019 In Review

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album 2019 In Review

More AC/DC News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's Roth- Tool Had Close Call With Fire and more Top 19 Stories Of Nov. 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.