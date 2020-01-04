Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime tour has topped the $580 million mark following its conclusion with a pair of shows in las Vegas, NV earlier this month.

The final numbers place the Not In This Lifetime trek as the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of the Billboard Boxscore chart. According to Billboard, the four-year reunion series featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan earned $584.2 million from 5,371,891 tickets sold to 158 concert appearances around the globe.

Following its launch in April 2016, the tour was primarily rooted in North America, with 87 of 158 shows (55%) taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico; but there were also multiple visits to Europe (31 shows), Asia (16) and South America (15), plus eight dates in Australia and one in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With more time in North America, Guns M' Roses was able to play a more even mix of stadiums and arenas, as opposed to quicker runs of only stadiums internationally; their home-continent touring amounted to $258.5 million and 2.3 million tickets sold, still far ahead of Europe's $166.1 million.

Guns N' Roses will now regroup to begin recording new music for a future release. "When we finish the tour in the fall," Slash told Detroit's 101 WRIF earlier this year, "then we will commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record."

The project will mark the group's first studio album since 2008's "Chinese Democracy." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





