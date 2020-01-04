Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour 2019 In Review

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says that he would love for his band to team up with fellow metal legends Iron Maiden for a tour, who are two of the Big Four of UK metal that he had long dreamed of sharing the stage.

Halford shared his desire to team up with Maiden during a chat with Consequence Of Sound. He told them, "I think both bands would look to do that. It's all about the timing of doing such a thing. We're good friends."

He continued, "When we talk about rivalry, healthy rivalry, it's like the Arizona Cardinals and the Raiders or the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. It's that kind of rivalry, a good rivalry. It's a fun rivalry.

"But I think both bands have admired each other throughout the metal years, and it would be a spectacular event, Priest and Iron Maiden together."

There is already a Big 4 of Thrash metal with Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax. Rob shared his longheld dream to have a Big Four of UK metal with his band, Maiden along with Motorhead and Black Sabbath.

Motorhead ended with the death of Lemmy Kilmister and Black Sabbath formally retired. Halford had this to say, "My dream had always been to have like the 'Big Four' of the U.K., without turning this into a kind of depressing way.

"I'd always dreamed of Black Sabbath and Motorhead and Priest and Maiden as the 'Big Four' doing something in the U.K. Sadly, two-fourths of that has gone, but the music lives forever. That's the main thing."





