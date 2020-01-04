.

Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 01-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Journey

(hennemusic) Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Journey members Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Steve Perry are among the nominees under consideration for entry into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame next year.

"As members of Journey, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, lead singer Steve Perry and guitarist Neal Schon each had a hand in writing some of the hugely successful arena rock band's monster hits," reads the Hall's bio on the trio, who are listed in the "Performing Songwriters" category. "These include the anthem 'Don't Stop Believin'' (all three shared songwriting credits), the much-covered (Mariah Carey, Barry Manilow, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion) power ballad 'Open Arms' (Cain and Perry), 'Who's Crying Now' (Cain and Perry), and 'Wheel In The Sky' (Schon) - also notable for its unusual structure (it opens with a 28-second instrumental). Such songs and Journey's stature as a major concert draw led to its induction in 2017 into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world; a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2019 In Review

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover 2019 In Review

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Had Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invited Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Releases Video For Christmas Classic

Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special

More Journey News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's Roth- Tool Had Close Call With Fire and more Top 19 Stories Of Nov. 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.