Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Journey members Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Steve Perry are among the nominees under consideration for entry into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame next year.

"As members of Journey, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, lead singer Steve Perry and guitarist Neal Schon each had a hand in writing some of the hugely successful arena rock band's monster hits," reads the Hall's bio on the trio, who are listed in the "Performing Songwriters" category. "These include the anthem 'Don't Stop Believin'' (all three shared songwriting credits), the much-covered (Mariah Carey, Barry Manilow, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion) power ballad 'Open Arms' (Cain and Perry), 'Who's Crying Now' (Cain and Perry), and 'Wheel In The Sky' (Schon) - also notable for its unusual structure (it opens with a 28-second instrumental). Such songs and Journey's stature as a major concert draw led to its induction in 2017 into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world; a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Read more here.

