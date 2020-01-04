.

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-04-2020

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared an online stream of their take on the Metallica "Master Of Puppets" classic "Battery", which will be included on their forthcoming "Mettal EP".

The EP will be a special limited edition (2500 copies) unveiled a one-sided 12" vinyl Black Friday Record Store Day First release on November 29th that will feature an etching on side 2.

The "Mettal EP" features the acclaimed duo putting their unique spin on songs from the big 3 of thrash metal including Metallica, Megadeth's "Holy War" and Slayer's "Seasons In The Abyss."

Sanchez had this to say about their take on the Metallica track, "It's no secret that we love Metallica. Master Of Puppets changed everything for us when we first heard it all those years ago."

Quintero added, "We've played parts of 'Battery' in our live set for many years. We're so happy to release our studio version in full for our fans. Thank you to the fans for coming with us on this trip, and eternal gratitude to Metallica for the incredible music." Listen to the song


