Black Star Riders Singer Ricky Warwick Shares Diagnosis

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick is sharing an update on his status and the diagnosis as he remains in a Hollywood hospital following a "small procedure" over the Christmas holidays.

"Wee update from the hospital," posted Warwick on social media alongside a photo from his room at Cedars Sinai. "I've been finally after numerous tests been diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung.. a form of pneumonia. I'm still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days...

"I'm feeling a little better every day but it's a slow process ... but compared to some poor souls I've nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far!!"

"I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you've all sent me," the singer added, "It's very humbling and has cheered me up no end. THANK YOU ALL... and hopefully normal service will be resumed soon." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





