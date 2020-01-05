Singled Out: Zaragoza's Gypsy Christmas

LA based singer / songwriter Zaragoza released a video for his new single, "Gypsy Christmas" and we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My lover came up with the title Gypsy Christmas one morning while we were showering. The morning is a good time to get in tune with the past, present and future and try to wrap your head around aligning it. This was probably early November. I could not think of what a Gypsy Christmas was. All the ideas that came to my head were to abstract to link anything together. I couldn't think of anything and kind of let it go.

About a week or so later I woke up early as usual and did my morning meditation. Felt very in love with life and happy to start my day. My lover was out of town so I was by myself getting ready to hop in the shower when the lyrics started hitting me very fast and hard. I immediately turned off the audio book I had just turned on and opened up voice memos on my iPhone to record what was flashing through my brain. I didn't judge what was coming out of my mouth I just let it flow. After a few minutes I listened back and shaped it into structure. I felt it needed minimal production and the guitar part is very easy. Time was running out because the holiday season was quickly approaching so I recorded and produced it myself in record timing.

Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year because it makes people happy for no reason. I dislike the commercialism, I think it takes away from the point. They say life follows art and after reviewing my lyrics I found that it aligned with my heart perfectly. It's a love song but deep inside there is a message of peace.

Of course I wasn't about to put out a traditional "retail store" esque Christmas song I think I achieved my goal of staying away from that. People have a tendency to dislike Christmas music and Christmas in general, this songs captures what we dislike about it and tries to steer us back to the importance of the holiday and that should be love and togetherness!

